CM Punk wants to face Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and 8-time heavyweight champion after winning AEW World Championship

CM Punk claimed he'd like to step into the ring with some of New Japan Pro Wrestling's finest at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Speaking to the media after Double or Nothing 2022, the newly crowned AEW World Champion was asked who he'd like to face next. In response, Punk namedropped reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

The AEW star also claimed he'd like to share the ring with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay, who are currently NJPW's top two stars:

"Well, obviously, we got Forbidden Door coming up, so, you know, to me focusing on that, I think Okada, Tanahashi, Ospreay, guys like that I'm looking forward to stepping in the ring with."

You can watch the AEW Double or Nothing media scrum below:

Kazuchika Okada has previously showcased his interest in facing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

In the lead-up to AEW x NJPW's joint pay-per-view Forbidden Door, Kazuchika Okada spoke about the possibility of facing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in dream matches.

Speaking to SI.com, The Rainmaker said he'd love to represent his promotion at the show:

“Never say never. I’m always happy for more people to know about New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Kazuchika Okada."

The NJPW sensation further added:

"Forbidden Door with AEW has just been announced, and all the fans are predicting various matches. I believe the day will come when I wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson."

Okada is currently scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Jay White at Dominion 6.12. Switchblade returned to Japan at Wrestling Dontaku and attacked his arch-rival to set up a huge world title clash.

It's almost guaranteed White will also feature at Forbidden Door.

