"I believe the day will come" - Six-time champion teases dream matches with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW's co-promoted show, Forbidden Door, may feature Kazuchika Okada against either Bryan Danielson or CM Punk, as Okada himself discussed recently.

On April 20th, Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari unveiled a cross-promotional pay-per-view. The event, Forbidden Door, is set to feature talent from both companies in head-to-head action, and the possibility of several dream matches has ignited speculation among fans.

Adam Cole, who made the announcement after interrupting his boss on Dynamite, recently defeated NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii on Rampage to qualify and has since called out IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Okada himself has been discussing Forbidden Door. In an interview with SI.com, The Rainmaker confirmed that he would love to represent New Japan at the event. On the subject of a potential AEW Dynamite debut ahead of the supershow, Okada teased the possibility in his classic stoic style:

“Never say never,” Okada says through a translator. “I’m always happy for more people to know about New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Kazuchika Okada.”

The Rainmaker went on to discuss potential dream opponents, suggesting some All Elite stars he could face:

“Forbidden Door with AEW has just been announced, and all the fans are predicting various matches. I believe the day will come when I wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson."

As of writing, no matches have been announced for the event. However, several AEW stars have history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, with some still semi-active with the company. Danielson himself recently expressed his excitement in getting to wrestle NJPW's stars.

CM Punk will face Hangman Page for the AEW title at Double or Nothing

It was confirmed during this past week's Dynamite that CM Punk will have his first world championship match in nine years at Double or Nothing 2022.

Punk declared his intention to challenge for the AEW World Championship after defeating his nemesis MJF at Revolution. Since then, the Cult of Personality has defeated Dax Harwood, Max Caster, Penta Oscuro, and Dustin Rhodes to push himself into the top spot in the company's official rankings.

Reigning champion Hangman Page defended his title against Adam Cole at Revolution, but his opponent chased a rematch. Cole and Page squared off once more in a Texas Deathmatch on Dynamite in April.

The cowboy retained once again, then appeared a week later for a staredown with CM Punk. Hangman and the Straight Edge star stood face to face, kicking off their rivalry in front of a joyous crowd. It was later confirmed that the bout will be the main event of Double or Nothing on May 29.

