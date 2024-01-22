The wrestling world recently found out that CM Punk reportedly erased major Tony Khan rule in AEW. The revelation was made by Bryan Alvarez. According to the combat sports athlete, The Best In The World got rid of the AEW rankings in 2022.

Khan's promotion had a ranking system from 2019 to 2022. The system helped to keep track of title scenes and potential contenders. The basis of the ranking system was a wrestler’s win-loss record.

On the recent edition of the B&V show, Bryan Alvarez disclosed that CM Punk got rid of the AEW ranking system in 2022. He added that Punk talked to Khan and convinced him to drop the system.

“I was told it was CM Punk. He talked Tony into getting rid of the rankings."

CM Punk served under the AEW banner from 2021 - 2023. Following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In in London, Khan let him go from the promotion. It was after that he returned to his old home, WWE after almost a decade.

Tony Khan announces the return of the ranking system in AEW

The AEW President shared a major announcement with the wrestling community. He stated that the company has decided to bring back the rankings system. Khan also announced that the ranking system will start this month.

“The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month! @AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans. Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama!” said Khan.

Tony Khan made this announcement following the recent episode of Collision. Khan is very hopeful that 2024 will be a great year for his company. It will be interesting to see what more changes he will bring to meet his claim.

