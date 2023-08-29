CM Punk reportedly faced a lot of issues before he made it to AEW All In

Former WWE champion and current "Real" World Champion CM Punk reportedly had trouble reaching the venue for AEW All In the day before the event.

It is fair to say that CM Punk took away all the limelight from the biggest show in AEW history with reports of his physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage. Nonetheless, he also had a banger opening match against his arch-rival Samoa Joe, where he retained the "Real" world title.

Before all of this, however, Second City Saint suffered a lot of trouble reaching the Wembley Stadium for the show a day before, according to a report. As per Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling, no one came to pick up Punk from the airport, and he had to find his own way. Here is what the report stated:

"When Punk landed at Heathrow Airport for AEW: All In London on Saturday morning, no one from AEW was there to greet him. There was also no car service to take him to his hotel, and when he texted a number he was given by AEW for the driver, it bounced back as being an invalid number."

It was further reported:

"After waiting for a while, Punk chose to buy a train ticket and find his own way to his hotel. We are told that The Tube was fairly busy at the time, Punk got lost, and a few fans who noticed The Second City Saint helped him figure out where he was going."

CM Punk is suspended as a consequence of the backstage drama?

Prior to the beginning of the main card, CM Punk reportedly choked Jack Perry after he bumped into him. The report also stated that security took care of things, and Perry was removed from the arena. It was also reported that Punk was escorted out of the arena after his match with Joe.

Meanwhile, the latest report by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer claimed that Punk and Perry have been suspended due to an impending investigation. Furthermore, Sean Ross Sapp of the Fightful also approved the report, claiming the two are indeed suspended.

Moreover, if the reports regarding the suspension are accurate, Second City Saint is likely to miss the All Out PPV in his hometown, Chicago, this Sunday. Henceforth, only time will tell what more consequences both persons involved will bear for their alleged actions.

