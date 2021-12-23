"I like her thick" - CM Punk responds to AEW couple challenging AJ Lee to a Mixed Tag Team match

While wrestling fans are hoping to see CM Punk and AJ Lee together in All Elite Wrestling, it's certainly not a sure thing that it will happen.

CM Punk was a recent guest on Sportsnation to talk about all things AEW. When asked about the chances of he and his wife AJ Lee accepting the challenge from Adam Cole and Britt Baker to a mixed tag team match, Punk tried his best to temper expectations but didn't entirely shoot anything down either.

"I doubt -- that one I can't promise you," CM Punk said. "She's doing her own thing. And you know, to be completely honest, I know her, and if I said, 'Hey, you know you want to do this wrestling match?' and if she was all gung ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it. And I like her thick, so I don't want to take that away from myself [laughing]."

CM Punk will team with Sting and Darby Allin tonight on AEW Dynamite

While it's not his wife AJ Lee, CM Punk is teaming up with some big names tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Punk will partner up with Sting and Darby Allin for the first time ever as they take on the team of MJF and FTR. This will be the first time Sting has wrestled in Greensboro, South Carolina, in 27 years.

AEW owner Tony Khan promises a memorable episode of Dynamite tonight, so it might be one that fans should make an effort to tune into live.

What do you make of CM Punk's comments? Do you think we'll see AJ Lee in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

