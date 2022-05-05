CM Punk responds after Hangman Page vows to "destroy" him on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk recently sent a message after AEW World Champion Hangman Page said he would "destroy" and "embarrass" the former on this week's Dynamite.

In last Wednesday's edition, AEW confirmed that Punk would challenge Page for the world title at Double or Nothing 2022. However, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy missed last week's episode due to his Covid-19 diagnosis, leaving The Second City Saint to hype up their upcoming clash.

However, this week, while Page was present, CM Punk was conspicuously absent. The AEW World Champion took potshots at the former WWE Champion, saying he might be filming for a series while away. Hangman Page also said that their match at the May 29th pay-per-view wouldn't be respectful as he intends to "destroy" Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar finally broke his silence regarding Page's blistering promo with an amusing tweet. Punk hinted at applying the Sharpshooter, Brett Hart's finisher, on Hangman Page.

Check out Punk's tweet below:

"Destroy? Sharpshooter it is," tweeted Punk

For those unaware, Page also took a dig at several AEW stars, including CM Punk, for constantly paying ode to The Hitman in their matches during his in-ring segment on Dynamite.

CM Punk will wrestle at next week's AEW Dynamite.

The Second City Saint would be in action at next Wednesday's show, squaring off against Hangman Page's former Dark Order stablemate, John Silver.

While Punk is the favorite to win, Silver could surely take him to the limit, as he has done in the past against the likes of Darby Allin. Moreover, fans can also expect Hangman Page and CM Punk to come face-to-face next week.

John Silver.



John Silver.

#AEWDynamite

With the AEW Champion seemingly working as a de-facto heel in the feud, it'll be interesting to see how Punk approaches things next week.

