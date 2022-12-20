"Pulled a CM Punk" - Twitter convinced of two-time AEW Champion's WWE return following former rival's segment on RAW

The wrestling world erupted with bold predictions that CM Punk is returning to WWE following a heated segment on Monday Night RAW. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins and the United States Champion Austin Theory seemingly took notes from a couple of Punk's previous promos and got fans all over the world convinced that the Best in the World is making his return.

Tonight's episode of RAW was in the state of Iowa. The Bloodline attacked several members of the show's roster but did not attack Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion walked out to a hero's welcome and mentioned that Bloodline was scared of him and that this was not Roman Reigns' territory.

As he spoke, Austin Theory came out, and the fans began to chant, "You S***." Rollins ensured the fans were talking about the US Champion, not him.

The wrestling world recalled this line used by CM Punk during a segment with John Cena.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Seth Rollins pulled a CM Punk on Theory. The crowd was chanting YOU SUCK and Seth said "me or him?".



Punk did the same with Cena in one of their matches when they were chanting "YOU CAN'T WRESTLE". Seth Rollins pulled a CM Punk on Theory. The crowd was chanting YOU SUCK and Seth said "me or him?". Punk did the same with Cena in one of their matches when they were chanting "YOU CAN'T WRESTLE".

Thus, people speculated that this could be the much-awaited return of CM Punk.

Following this, both stars had a heated exchange of words. Theory called Seth Rollins the least successful member of The S.H.I.E.L.D.

This was also a line that the self-proclaimed Best in the World used during his feud with former WWE Superstar and S.H.I.E.L.D. member Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

People defended the former WWE Champion, claiming that he was the best member of the faction, and also mentioned he won the promo battle on RAW.

Wise-man Abdul @Cichatirto @WWE @WWE Rollins @_Theory1 Seth is the most important member of the shield. If it wasn't for Seth, mox would be another Christopher Daniel now. @WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Seth is the most important member of the shield. If it wasn't for Seth, mox would be another Christopher Daniel now.

Following this segment, the wrestling world wanted Rollins to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

This segment led to the main event of the night, a tag team match between The Usos and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The latter won the match thanks to the Prizefighter.

What was your reaction to the promo segment and the main event of tonight's WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes