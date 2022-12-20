Create

"Pulled a CM Punk" - Twitter convinced of two-time AEW Champion's WWE return following former rival's segment on RAW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 20, 2022 10:54 AM IST
CM Punk
Nine-time World Champion CM Punk

The wrestling world erupted with bold predictions that CM Punk is returning to WWE following a heated segment on Monday Night RAW. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins and the United States Champion Austin Theory seemingly took notes from a couple of Punk's previous promos and got fans all over the world convinced that the Best in the World is making his return.

Tonight's episode of RAW was in the state of Iowa. The Bloodline attacked several members of the show's roster but did not attack Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion walked out to a hero's welcome and mentioned that Bloodline was scared of him and that this was not Roman Reigns' territory.

As he spoke, Austin Theory came out, and the fans began to chant, "You S***." Rollins ensured the fans were talking about the US Champion, not him.

The wrestling world recalled this line used by CM Punk during a segment with John Cena.

Seth Rollins pulled a CM Punk on Theory. The crowd was chanting YOU SUCK and Seth said "me or him?". Punk did the same with Cena in one of their matches when they were chanting "YOU CAN'T WRESTLE".

Thus, people speculated that this could be the much-awaited return of CM Punk.

@WrestlingHumble CM PUNK RETURN CONFIRMED https://t.co/kI6bCC6TC8
@WrestlingHumble That’s exactly where my mind went too!😂
@WrestlingHumble CM PUNK RETURN CONFIRMED

Following this, both stars had a heated exchange of words. Theory called Seth Rollins the least successful member of The S.H.I.E.L.D.

Who won the war of words here ... @WWERollins or @_Theory1?#WWERaw https://t.co/14INKmrhdG

This was also a line that the self-proclaimed Best in the World used during his feud with former WWE Superstar and S.H.I.E.L.D. member Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Theory slandering the Shield 😡
@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Not theory🙄 CM Punk already used that line on Jon Moxley

People defended the former WWE Champion, claiming that he was the best member of the faction, and also mentioned he won the promo battle on RAW.

@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Seth is the most important member of the shield. If it wasn't for Seth, mox would be another Christopher Daniel now.
@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 SETH ROLLINS DOMINATED THE KID!
@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Seth has became Walter white for a minute 🔥🔥
@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Seth Freakin Rollins He Got The Best Words

Following this segment, the wrestling world wanted Rollins to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 Rollins needs to be one of the ones who takes a title off of Roman
@WWE @WWERollins @_Theory1 THE ONLY MANIA MAIN EVENT. ITS COMING BOYS https://t.co/1xFXuBbKKa

This segment led to the main event of the night, a tag team match between The Usos and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The latter won the match thanks to the Prizefighter.

What was your reaction to the promo segment and the main event of tonight's WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...