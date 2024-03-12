CM Punk reunites with popular AEW star [PHOTO]

While CM Punk's stint in AEW wasn't the most fruitful, he did leave behind a few friends. The star met up with one such friend in Danhausen, during the weekend.

Mr. Very Nice Very Evil is an interesting character, with his gimmick captivating many within the industry. The star isn't always featured on AEW programming with his last appearance coming at the Worlds End pay-per-view. However, the star has made his presence felt on the independent wrestling scene time and again.

CM Punk and Danhausen's friendship had grown during their time in AEW. Despite the former leaving the promotion, the duo remain good friends. They usually go back and forth on social media over various subjects.

Recently, Mr. Very Nice Very Evil shared a picture on Instagram of his reunion with the Voice of the Voiceless.

"A very evil wrestling weekend," Danhausen shared.

Check out the picture below:

Chris Adonis thanked CM Punk for mentioning him on WWE TV

Chris Adonis formerly known as Chris Masters recently talked about Punk mentioning him in a promo back in 2011.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE Superstar said he was grateful for being appreciated in the segment.

"I liked the part of it that I knew that he meant it, what he said, because he had told me exactly what he said recent to that, so I like the fact that that part was genuine. I mean, I don't know how much of that was worked on ahead of time. Maybe he did just shoot all that, but in my mind it was still something that I'm sure they all laid out and talked about. It wasn't completely out of left field to them. It was still part of the storyline, but I appreciate the fact that he lended some real compliment in there that he actually meant," Chris said.

CM Punk is currently sidelined with a triceps injury but will return to RAW on March 25. The episode is scheduled to be held in Chicago.