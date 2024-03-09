Former WWE star is grateful CM Punk mentioned him on TV (Exclusive)

Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk, mentioning him in a memorable promo segment.

On August 8, 2011, Punk heavily criticized former WWE executive John Laurinaitis on RAW. At one stage, he praised Adonis for showing improvement and questioned whether Laurinaitis had the courage to fire several wrestlers in person.

Ahead of his upcoming World Wrestling Council (WWC) appearance, Adonis told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta he appreciated Punk's kind words:

"I liked the part of it that I knew that he meant it, what he said, because he had told me exactly what he said recent to that, so I like the fact that that part was genuine. I mean, I don't know how much of that was worked on ahead of time. Maybe he did just shoot all that, but in my mind it was still something that I'm sure they all laid out and talked about. It wasn't completely out of left field to them. It was still part of the storyline, but I appreciate the fact that he lended some real compliment in there that he actually meant." [7:49 – 8:23]

Watch the video above to hear Adonis' reaction to Ashley Massaro and Janel Grant's allegations against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Chris Adonis reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

After almost a decade away from the company, CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Given how unpredictable the wrestling world can be, Chris Adonis was not shocked to see CM Punk back in WWE after so long:

"I guess it was surprising, but then again I don't know. It's one of those things like I guess in the moment it was probably surprising, but if we all just stop and really think about the track record of professional wrestling, it isn't that shocking. Even for him, I'd say, because we've seen it happen time and time again." [7:20 – 7:43]

In the same interview, Adonis opened up about whether he could follow in CM Punk's footsteps by returning to WWE one day. For the time being, the 41-year-old wrestles on the independent scene and in Puerto Rico for Carlos Colon's WWC promotion.

