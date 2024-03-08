Chris Adonis addresses whether he could return to WWE (Exclusive)

Chris Adonis recently provided an update on whether he could sign with WWE or another major wrestling promotion.

Adonis performed as Chris Masters in WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. The 41-year-old is arguably best remembered for his impressive physique and Masterlock submission move. In recent years, he has wrestled for companies including the NWA, TNA, and Puerto Rican promotion WWC.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Adonis confirmed he wants to work for a high-profile company:

"I don't know if it's with WWE. All I know is I am striving for something more. I did work with the NWA for a couple years and it was a good platform, I feel. I did a lot of good things there, had a lot of great matches, and really just tried to evolve Chris Masters, or Chris Adonis, and work on that part of my game and approach my whole game differently." [3:42 – 4:11]

Chris Adonis' physical appearance at 41

In past generations, many wrestlers began to slow down their in-ring careers after reaching the age of 40. Chris Adonis, however, has no plans to reduce his wrestling schedule.

More than a decade on from his last WWE appearance, Adonis believes he is producing some of the best matches of his career:

"I've got to a point now where I'm really ready to take it to the next level with one of the major companies. I just don't know which one I'll get the opportunity with, but hopefully the timing will be right with one of them and I can really have some of the best matches of my career because I feel like my wrestling is better than it's ever been." [4:11 – 4:31]

Adonis added that his fitness levels are even better now than when he worked for WWE:

"Despite age or anything like that, I don't feel any older. I actually physically feel better than I ever have because I'm just at the perfect weight, and I'm taking care of myself a lot better, which you would hope most people do as you get older." [4:32 – 4:48]

Adonis is the current WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion. He will defend the title against Intelecto Cinco Estrellas this weekend.

Where would you like to see Chris Adonis wrestle? Let us know in the comments section.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

