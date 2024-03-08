Chris Adonis reacts to the latest Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

Chris Adonis was known as Chris Masters when he worked for Vince McMahon over various stints in the WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. The former WWE wrestler recently gave his thoughts on several serious allegations against his one-time boss.

On January 25, McMahon was accused of se*ual assault and tra*ficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Since then, a previously unpublished statement from former late WWE star, Ashley Massaro has been released. Massaro, who died by suicide in 2019, claimed McMahon sexually preyed on female wrestlers.

Adonis and Massaro were contemporaries within the WWE roster member at one point. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 41-year-old addressed both the Grant and Massaro cases:

"Oh, man, it was just crazy," Adonis said. "I don't know. To hear text messages with that kind of content – also, though, out of context. To me, the more interesting part of all of it was the Ashley Massaro stuff. The Janel Grant stuff, if true, was awful. It'll be interesting to see what comes out of that, but the Ashley Massaro stuff was a little more revealing to me about Vince maybe sometimes gearing certain things towards his personal vendettas and stuff like that. That part I think was a little more eye-opening than anything." [13:19 – 14:06]

What is Chris Adonis doing now?

Since leaving WWE, Chris Adonis has appeared in promotions including the NWA and TNA. He is also the current Universal Heavyweight Champion in Carlos Colon's World Wrestling Council (WWC) promotion.

As he prepares to wrestle for WWC again this weekend, Chris Adonis is relishing the opportunity to perform in front of the Puerto Rican crowd:

"It's always such a fun place to go. It's an island where everybody's down to have a good time. It's a little wild. I look forward to going back, man. It's definitely one of the places I circle on my calendar. The last time I was there was January. It was like 85 degrees outside, too, so it was just perfect." [2:58 – 3:19]

Adonis will defend his title against Intelecto Cinco Estrellas, the second longest-reigning Universal Heavyweight Champion in WWC history.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

