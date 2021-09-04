CM Punk reveals what advice his lawyer gave him before his AEW debut 

.

CM Punk recently revealed that his lawyer advised him to officially sign his AEW contract minutes before making his debut at Rampage: The First Dance.

A recent ESPN report sheds light on Punk making his sensational return to pro wrestling with AEW. It states the star signed the deal just 30 minutes before his return to the squared circle.

As per the report, while Punk was waiting in the United Center, he received a text message from his lawyer. He was advised to make his AEW deal official before walking down the ramp.

"Punk arrived early at the United Center and got a text from his lawyer while there. He told Punk that he should probably sign his AEW contract before appearing on television, so he did that about 30 minutes before the start of Rampage," reads the report.

While the exact duration of his contract is unknown, CM Punk recently gave away some details. The Straight Edge Superstar revealed that he would be working full-time for the company.

CM Punk will be in action at Sunday night's AEW All Out

At AEW All Out this Sunday, CM Punk will step inside the ring for the first time in nearly seven years. The former WWE Superstar will face Darby Allin at the event.

Sunday, September 5 at #AllOut it all goes down. @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin. You don't want to miss it 😤 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/pK5dFCCuDN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

Though the feud lacks the traditional heel-face dichotomy, Punk and Allin can steal the show with their in-ring skills. While Darby Allin will definitely put on a resilient fight, CM Punk seems to be the fan-favorite to win the match.

Do you think CM Punk will have it easy against Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Angana Roy