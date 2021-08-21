CM Punk reveals if he has backstage issues with anyone on the AEW roster

CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling on AEW Rampage last night. Punk is now set to face Darby Allin at AEW All Out in September.

This was CM Punk's first time back inside the squared circle in over seven years, following his WWE departure in early 2014.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, CM Punk was asked whether he had issues with anyone on the current AEW roster (perhaps referring to legal issues with Colt Cabana). Here's what Punk had to say:

"I don’t have a single problem with anybody back here tonight. I don’t think I need to do the gossipy stuff because it’s a pretty positive night, and there’s no reason to be down or negative about it."

Tony Khan feels CM Punk is a great addition to AEW's roster

Later on during the media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk signing with the promotion.

Tony Khan praised the AEW roster, adding that CM Punk's addition to an already talented group of youngsters and veterans was a blessing. He added that AEW is red-hot as a company and predicted that we will see Punk in a number of "exciting" matches and rivalries in the near future. Khan also spoke about the importance of using Punk to create "indelible moments" for fans:

"We have such a great roster and with the addition of CM Punk, I want to create indelible moments for him in AEW with the stars of AEW. We have some of the best young wrestlers, we have some of the best established wrestlers and I think now is a great time for CM Punk in AEW because right now, the company is tracking red hot, the shows have been tracking red hot. We have a lot of wrestlers in their prime and now is a great time, for some of the most exciting matchups.

