CM Punk's AEW debut absolutely breaks Twitter

CM Punk is All Elite. For weeks and weeks, there have been several teases about the Straight Edge superstar and he's finally in AEW.

AEW Rampage saw the greatest crowd numbers in company history as over 15,000 fans packed the United Center and chanted 'CM Punk'.

CM Punk walked out to his iconic 'Cult of Personality' theme song as the crowd came unglued. He got on his knees on the ramp and soaked in the reception before launching himself into the crowd.

Fans are in tears, embracing him back literally and figuratively, that man is LOVED by this crowd and this world of wrestling. Man, I'm so happy to be a part of this moment in some small way. Always been a @CMPunk guy, and always will be. #AEWRampage @WrestlingInc — Zach🤼‍♂️Perez {WrestlingInc.com} (@SpotsHigh) August 21, 2021

Once in the ring, CM Punk took his jacket off to reveal his shirt that had people lined up in front of the merch store. Punk laid out an impassioned promo, thanking AEW fans for helping him get his love for professional wrestling back and even taking a few shots at WWE in the process.

Merch lines after CM Punk's return pic.twitter.com/jnDpmkLPjd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 21, 2021

With CM Punk advertised for All Out and AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, he is likely to dominate the wrestling talking spaces for a good amount of time.

Twitter reacts to CM Punk debuting in AEW

CM Punk got a man crying in the crowd. This is how much it means to fans for him to be back in wrestling #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/fLV62bNu9W — Sonny The Jobber (@SonnyTheJobber) August 21, 2021

AEW fans present in the crowd were driven to tears during CM Punk's entrance, showing the emotional connection the Chicago native still has with fans. The magnitude of the return was sold even more as everyone across the wrestling world had goosebumps, including MMA superstars.

This was absolutely crazy!!! Punk Is back!!!! What a Pop from the crowd @CMPunk https://t.co/0TMBEtYDCK — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2021

Plenty of fans had stopped watching wrestling but were eager to watch CM Punk back inside the squared circle.

#Aew #AEWRampage #cmpunkday #CMPunk !! I AM SHOCKED AND I FEEL LIKE CRYING!! My younger self is going mad right now !!! Welcome back @CMPunk !!! WE MISSED YOU SO MUCH !! It’s been 7 years!! I am going crazy now !! 😂🥳🥳🥳 it was awesome to hear your theme and voice again !! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nKj8RYjvI7 — Labidchowdhury 🖤 (@kinglabid505) August 21, 2021

WOW!!! THIS IS F**KING LOUD. PEOPLE CRYING 😢 AMAZING #AEWRampage — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 21, 2021

PEOPLE IN THE CROWD ARE LEGIT CRYING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#AEWRampage — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 21, 2021

I wanna cry CM Punk really in wrestling again 😭 — Panda | Punk (@PunkDaGod) August 21, 2021

I feel like I’m in middle school again. This is just amazing. Welcome back CM Punk!!! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/FjfhaYNDPe — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) August 21, 2021

CM Punk's return to wrestling will go down as one of the most monumental moments in modern pro-wrestling history. On the surface, it looks like AEW will stand to benefit a lot. How that translates in terms of viewership and commercial boost remains to be seen, but the early signs are overwhelmingly positive.

Where were you when CM Punk made his emphatic return to professional wrestling? What did you make of the reception he received from the Chicago faithful? Let us know your experience in the comments section below!

