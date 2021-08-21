CM Punk's AEW debut absolutely breaks Twitter

CM Punk is All Elite. For weeks and weeks, there have been several teases about the Straight Edge superstar and he's finally in AEW.
AEW Rampage saw the greatest crowd numbers in company history as over 15,000 fans packed the United Center and chanted 'CM Punk'.
CM Punk walked out to his iconic 'Cult of Personality' theme song as the crowd came unglued. He got on his knees on the ramp and soaked in the reception before launching himself into the crowd.
Once in the ring, CM Punk took his jacket off to reveal his shirt that had people lined up in front of the merch store. Punk laid out an impassioned promo, thanking AEW fans for helping him get his love for professional wrestling back and even taking a few shots at WWE in the process.
With CM Punk advertised for All Out and AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, he is likely to dominate the wrestling talking spaces for a good amount of time.
Twitter reacts to CM Punk debuting in AEW
AEW fans present in the crowd were driven to tears during CM Punk's entrance, showing the emotional connection the Chicago native still has with fans. The magnitude of the return was sold even more as everyone across the wrestling world had goosebumps, including MMA superstars.
Plenty of fans had stopped watching wrestling but were eager to watch CM Punk back inside the squared circle.
CM Punk's return to wrestling will go down as one of the most monumental moments in modern pro-wrestling history. On the surface, it looks like AEW will stand to benefit a lot. How that translates in terms of viewership and commercial boost remains to be seen, but the early signs are overwhelmingly positive.
Where were you when CM Punk made his emphatic return to professional wrestling? What did you make of the reception he received from the Chicago faithful? Let us know your experience in the comments section below!
Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!