CM Punk's AEW debut mentioned during NFL pre-season

CM Punk's rumored AEW debut has become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling at the moment.

During an NFL pre-season match between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago bears on Saturday night, Adam Rank, a well-known casting member of the NFL Fantasy Live podcast, made a CM Punk reference. He stated that Justin Fields' NFL first appearance would remain the most anticipated debut in Chicago until next Friday when CM Punk shows up:

"I think that was the most anticipated debut in Chicago until Friday when, presumably, CM Punk shows up on AEW." Adam announced

This guy on NFL network is all elite with the CM Punk namedrop pic.twitter.com/yCGMZ8j2bt — Playoff P Regular SNZ MVP 2022 Tour Stan Account (@ItsTy_ok) August 15, 2021

This isn't the first time a commentator has made CM Punk's reference during a match. In fact, CM Punk himself fueled the rumors while commentating alongside John Morgan during a CFFC event on Saturday.

With AEW Rampage mere days away, everyone will be hoping to see CM Punk step foot inside a squared circle for the first time since leaving WWE in 2014. The moment will surely blow the roof of the United Center if the given rumors materialize.

Tony Khan gave a subtle hint regarding CM Punk's imminent AEW debut

The buzz around CM Punk has peaked to such an extent that it has become impossible for AEW Chief Tony Khan to ignore everywhere. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan stated that fans already know what to expect in Chicago:

"Next week’s Rampage is ‘The First Dance’, and I think everyone knows what to expect—and everyone is very excited. We built a foundation here for what you’re going to see next week. This was a huge premiere, and there is tons of anticipation for next week in Chicago." Khan revealed

AEW All Out: Darby Allin vs CM Punk promotional poster pair concept. pic.twitter.com/6qlsEgG04f — Bonafide Mark ‎ (@TheBonafideMark) August 14, 2021

The company has already given multiple hints. Darby Allin has issued an open challenge to anyone in Chicago while specifically mentioning that he could even be the best in the world.

It is worth noting that the company even emphasized his claims by showcasing fans' wild chants about CM Punk during the segment. With so much on the table, it would be heartbreaking for any die-hard wrestling fan if it ends up becoming mere talk.

