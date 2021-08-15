CM Punk drops a big hint regarding AEW Rampage debut rumors

As the second episode of AEW Rampage fast approaches, CM Punk seems to be fueling rumors and social media buzz regarding the possibility of his wrestling return.

For those unaware, CM Punk is currently working as a commentator on the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). During a CFFC 99 event on Saturday, CM Punk, alongside John Morgan, engaged in a fruitful conversation during one of the fights on the show. Morgan touched upon the topic of CM Punk's return to professional wrestling. In response, CM Punk made an 'AEW' reference.

"CM Punk returning to his wrestling," John Morgain said.

"Yeah, he's looking All Elite right now," CM Punk replied.

The aforementioned reference sparked massive discussion on social media. A Twitter user caught their conversation and recorded it on his phone.

Judging by the comments on the video, fans are in a frenzy to see the return of the former WWE superstar to the squared circle after a gap of over seven years.

The swirling rumors regarding CM Punk's return have prompted everyone, be it a wrestling legend or a rising star, to talk about the pros and cons of it. AEW President Tony Khan has also indirectly mentioned his arrival by stating that fans know what to expect in Chicago.

In fact, the United Center sold out without a match being announced, suggesting excitement among fans who are hoping to see these rumors materialize.

CM Punk could confront Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Ever since Darby Allin issued an open challenge in Chicago by specifically mentioning that it could even be the best in the world, many are expecting CM Punk to confront the former TNT champion at AEW Rampage next week.

However, Darby Allin denied referencing the name of CM Punk, stating that he meant Sammy Guevara, who also claims to be the best.

This is similar to when CM Punk told everyone that he would be screening at the time of Rampage next week. Both men are widely expected to confront each other in Chicago.

It remains to be seen if the wrestling world changes next week or if the whole buzz will end up falling once again.

