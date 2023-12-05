CM Punk's AEW exit has resulted in an unexpected push for former WWE champion, according to fans

CM Punk's exit from AEW was shocking, but it has seemingly benefitted his former rival, according to wrestling fans. The name in question is Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been a dependable performer for All Elite Wrestling since his debut. At the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, he is set to face MJF for the World Championship.

One fan recently posted a tweet questioning whether Joe could have been feuding with Punk for the gold if the latter was still with the Jacksonville-based company. They also mentioned how the former WWE United States Champion had excelled after The Second City Saint's abrupt departure.

"Samoa Joe might be the big winner in AEW due to CM Punk leaving. He is in the main event of Worlds End, and there is a good chance that he is dethroning MJF and crowns [sic] himself AEW World Champion. Who knows if he would even challenge on a PPV if Punk was still there."

Many Twitter users mentioned how Joe deserved to be on top of the card. Some fans want him to dethrone MJF as AEW World Champion on December 30.

Joe has performed in several top promotions, including ROH, TNA, and WWE. Since joining the Tony Khan-led company, he has captured the TNT Championship twice. It will be interesting to see if he can secure his first world title in years before the end of 2023.

Samoa Joe is among the many former WWE wrestlers who are now with AEW

Samoa Joe departed WWE in January 2022 and joined All Elite Wrestling in April. Over the past few years, many talents from the Stamford-based company have jumped ship to AEW.

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his debut in the Tony Khan-led company at WrestleDream this year. He immediately inserted himself into a feud with The Patriarchy. The Hall of Famer is now set to face the faction's leader, Christian Cage, in a TNT Championship match on the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Besides Copeland, many former WWE wrestlers like Ric Flair, Roderick Strong, and Keith Lee have joined All Elite Wrestling in recent times. It will be interesting to see if more stars will switch promotions in the coming year.

