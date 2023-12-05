Adam Copeland sends a message ahead of match with Christian Cage - "For 40 years we’ve been through everything together"

Ahead of their pay-per-view-worthy encounter on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland has taken to social media to share a message for his long-time friend-turned-bitter rival Christian Cage.

It is often said that the best wrestling storylines are based on real-life events. This is most certainly true for the ongoing tension between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Both men's careers and lives are eternally intertwined, with their bout on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite for the TNT Championship serving as a bookmark for the next chapter in their long story.

Well aware of the history and personal anguish heading into this battle, Adam Copeland reflected on the long road he and his adversary have shared along the way:

"For 40 years we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will. #copevscage"

Having the match take place in their home country of Canada just adds to the gravity of the whole situation. Fans are in for a phenomenal story-driven spectacle this Wednesday.

Adam Copeland could add to his illustrious résumé

Throughout his decades in the pro wrestling industry, Adam Copeland has cemented his legacy as an all-time great. His numerous championships and Hall of Fame induction speak for themselves. That being said, the overwhelming majority of his success has come in WWE.

This Wednesday, Copeland will have the chance to earn his first AEW Championship and further add to his legendary career tally, giving him a scoresheet very few will be able to compete with.

Unfortunately for him, Christian Cage, a man who knows him better than almost anyone, is standing in his way. The Patriarch of AEW has proven on several occasions that he will do just about anything to hold onto the TNT Championship, and fans should expect this Wednesday's encounter to be no different.

Which man is walking out of Montreal with the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments below!