Adam Copeland and AEW champion are set to have a "historically classic match," says WWE legend

Since parting ways with WWE and joining AEW, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has been at odds with his one-time best friend and current TNT Champion Christian Cage. The animosity brewing between the two will only make their eventual blowoff match that much better, claims an industry veteran.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Cage's outstanding character work as of late and concluded that his presumably forthcoming match with Copeland will be one for the ages:

"[Christian Cage is] a hell of a heel right now. There is nobody in pro wrestling who has garnered the angst and developed the antagonist image. Every time you see him, you want to slap him. He’s a phenomenal heel, and that’s just gonna make it that much easier for him and Adam Copeland to have a historically classic match when the time is right.” [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Fans have spent ages begging for the former tag team partners to collide once more. With both Copeland and Cage working outside the WWE banner, it is just a matter of time before fans get their wish.

Jim Ross's casual conversation with Adam Copeland

During the same episode of his podcast, Jim Ross detailed his casual conversation with the Rated-R Superstar. The two met over breakfast and explicitly refrained from discussing pro wrestling.

Instead, the two simply took a trip down memory lane, discussing how they first met and JR's bond with Adam Copeland's mother.

Ross also commented on Copeland's health and praised his recent match with Luchasaurus:

"He [Edge] has more left, and the schedule at AEW is very friendly for a talent that’s 50 and has had multiple injuries. But he’s healthy as a horse right now, seems to me. His match with Luchasaurus was very physical on Tuesday night, and I thought it was well played out.”

Expand Tweet

The best is still yet to come as far as Adam Copeland's tenure in AEW is concerned. Given his well-documented knack for spectacular story-telling, fans are in for a wild ride for as long as the Ultimate Opportunist decides to stick around.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE