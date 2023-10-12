WWE Hall of Famer raises one potential major issue with Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) arrival in AEW

Edge's AEW debut at WrestleDream sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. However, one potential issue could be crawling on Tony Khan's doorstep if he is not careful.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff raised concerns about TV advertisers not necessarily being on board with Copeland's arrival in AEW. However, he was also very quick to give praise for the acquisition and debut from a fan's perspective:

"On a creative level, as a fan sitting there in the venue or watching it on television, loved it. The business side of me is kind of shaking my head. But whatever, we’ll see how that pans out in the long run. Because it is starting to get into that treacherous zone where advertisers begin to feel uncomfortable, particularly as you’re, you know, targeting a younger demo. But hey, maybe it doesn’t matter anymore. I could be mistaken. [...] Maybe the standards have changed. And if so, it won’t have any effect. But I think creatively, awesome. Just awesome." [From 00:00 - 00:46]

Thus far, this has not been a problem for AEW. But as Bischoff says, time will be the best judge of whether this decision ends up being a profitable one or not.

Eric Bischoff praises an "understated" AEW star

For ages, the conversation around Christian Cage has been that he is a terrific worker but always underrated. Eric Bischoff shares these sentiments while also giving the Father of the Year his due flowers:

"Never really got to know him too well on a personal level. But as a performer, I always thought he was -- He’s so understated but powerful as a character. And I think what we saw with Edge and Christian that night is a perfect example of that. Christian can deliver with his character in such a powerful, understated way that makes him unique from everybody else."[From 01:01 - 01:35]

Christian Cage has really hit his stride in his heel persona. He is often lauded for being one of the best aspects of AEW television, and his renewed rivalry with his best friend, Adam Copeland, will only prove to further these praises.

