WWE Hall of Famer says AEW's Christian Cage is underrated and underappreciated: "I never got to know him"

AEW star Christian Cage has had a long and well-accomplished professional wrestling career. The 49-year-old became a Grand Slam Champion during his lengthy tenure in WWE, winning all the major titles in the Stamford-based company. But, despite his success in World Wrestling Entertainment, his current run with AEW is being called the best of his career by fans and critics alike.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his take on the TNT Champion. The WWE Hall of Famer said Cage's on-screen persona is authentic, believable, and never over the top, which is very hard to pull off in wrestling.

Bischoff added that he has not worked much with Captain Charisma but thinks he is very talented, judging by his work. The veteran went on to call Christian underrated and under-appreciated.

"You know, what I like about Christian is he never plays it over the top. He is his character. It always has been. Slightly understated but really authentic and believable. And that’s not an easy thing to do, especially in professional wrestling when everything seems to be over the top. Very talented guy. I never got to know him, really. We had conversations and I may have worked with him a little bit off and on, but never really got to know him. So I only know him, you know, as a result of his character and watching his work. And I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s underrated. Perhaps underappreciated would be. Yeah," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Bully Ray thinks AEW star Christian Cage never got the same chances in WWE as other stars

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about Christian's current run in All Elite Wrestling and said the veteran never got the same chances in WWE as other stars did.

"Edge talked about freedom within the WWE and how he felt free coming to AEW. I'm telling you, Christian feels the exact same way. Because no matter what the WWE did to give Christian a chance, Christian never got the same chance that Edge got in the WWE. Christian is now being allowed to be the version of Christian, that Christian always wanted to be, " Bully Ray said.

Cage recently won the TNT Champion in a triple threat match against Luchasaurus and Darby Allin at AEW Dynamite: GrandSlam and is now involved in a storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), who recently debuted in the Jacksonville-based company.

