Bully Ray thinks veteran AEW star never got the same chances in WWE as other stars

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about a 49-year-old AEW Star and said he never got a chance in the Stamford-based company. The star in question is Christian Cage.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Bully Ray and David LaGreca talked about Christian Cage's current run in AEW. David LaGreca said the TNT Champion is in the midst of the best singles run of his career:

"This is the best singles run of Christian's career. I don't care about championship titles or what have you. What we're seeing from Christian, this is to me a career highlight for him," David LaGreca said.

Bully Ray said Christian Cage felt free in AEW, just like Adam Copeland ( Edge) did coming from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Hall of Famer added that Captain Charisma never got a chance like Edge did in the Stamford-based company:

"Edge talked about freedom within the WWE and how he felt free coming to AEW. I'm telling you, Christian feels the exact same way. Because no matter what the WWE did to give Christian a chance, Christian never got the same chance that Edge got in the WWE. Christian is now being allowed to be the version of Christian, that Christian always wanted to be, " Bully Ray said.

Speaking about the Christian's on-screen character, Ray said it would play out best with Adam Copeland due to their long history:

"And I can tell you firsthand, in the nicest of ways, that Christian is an egotistical prick, who truly thinks he's better than everybody else and always was the bigger heel in the team. And now you're just seeing it play out. And it's going to play out better with Adam more than anybody else," Bully Ray said.

Former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland (fka Edge) wants to face Kazuchika Okada in a dream match

Adam Copeland's joining All Elite Wrestling has opened up the window for many fresh matches that were not possible during his tenure in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar recently talked about the wrestlers he would like to face now that he is in AEW. NJPW Legend Kazuchika Okada is one such name.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated recently, Adam Copeland said:

"I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that," said Copeland. [H/T Comicbook.com ]

