Adam Copeland (Edge) confirms his AEW run will be his last

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is finally All Elite, and fans can't wait to see what the Rated-R Superstar will get up to in his latest stint. However, the clock may soon be winding down on the WWE Hall of Famer's career, and he confirmed just as much in a recent interview.

Speaking to CBS Sport, the multi-time world champion said that he is fairly confident that his current spell in AEW will be the final chapter of his in-ring career:

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off. I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing.” [H/T: CBS Sport]

Despite the latest AEW run acting as a swansong of sorts for the 49-year-old performer, he has no intention of phoning it in. Copeland affirmed that hard work is in his DNA, and he is fully up for the task ahead:

"It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It's how I'm wired. It's what I was born with. It's in my DNA. So that's super fun. But I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time."

Adam Copeland aims to make the most of his time in AEW

While uncertain about how long he will still be able to perform at the highest level, Adam Copeland maintained that his time in AEW will be well spent. He aims to "maximize" and get the most out of what he has left in the tank:

"I want to try and maximize what I still have left. If that's one year, if that's two years, I want to do it as much as I can while I still feel like I can. I know that's going to be hard and I know that's going to take a lot of work physically. I know there's a different fallout now, but I know all of those things and I really just want to weigh the glory of this thing as much as I can."

The AEW faithful will be hoping that the Ultimate Opportunist sticks around for as long as possible. Nonetheless, Copeland is sure to add an extra element of intrigue to the promotion.

Are you looking forward to a memorable stint for Adam Copeland in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

