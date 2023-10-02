Edge sends a message to WWE after massive AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Edge sent out a lengthy message on social media after his big AEW debut.

Adam Copeland is now All Elite! The former WWE Superstar made his big debut in All Elite Wrestling during the final moments of WrestleDream PPV.

Edge has now shared a four-part message on Twitter. He made it known that he is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. In his second tweet, he sent a heartfelt message to WWE.

"But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I’ve been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I’d start my family with."

He continued:

"Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there."

Edge also made it clear that he doesn't support the mentality of a pro wrestling war between companies and finds it weird. He added that he is all set to bust his a** every single time he is out there in an AEW ring.

