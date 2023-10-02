Edge reportedly looking to fill in the gap left behind in AEW after former WWE Champion's departure

Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, has finally debuted with All Elite Wrestling and is now on the AEW roster full-time. More importantly, he is now in the AEW locker room, which is a mix of stalwarts and young wrestlers. These are performers who have shown great potential since they've joined Tony Khan's promotion.

Copeland will definitely be etched into several feuds. He's already injected himself into the Christian Cage/Sting ongoing saga.

But there's one more role that everyone will be looking for The Rated-R Superstar to fill - and that's the role of CM Punk in the locker room. Punk was Tony Khan's biggest signing, and he played the role of a locker room leader.

According to Fightful Select, Copeland is earmarked to have a more-than-a-ring presence in the Tony Khan-led company. He has also expressed his willingness to work in the company in a variety of capacities.

One AEW talent also said that The Ultimate Opportunist was willing to fill the gap left by CM Punk, and will do everything to ensure that there are no internal issues.

Edge is the perfect candidate for AEW Locker Room Leader

Edge is the perfect candidate to head the locker room. After all, he's been in one for more than two decades - a locker room that had the famous wrestling court, and was headed by the likes of The Undertaker and had Triple H, Shawn Michaels, among others during their dream runs.

The Rated R Superstar certainly has the experience and the charisma to call the shots in any wrestling locker room, let alone the AEW one.

CM Punk and Tony Khan's friendship is well documented as well, and the latter's bonhomie with Edge at the post-WrestleDream scrum was one that was familiar to the keen-eyed.

What do you think? Will Adam Copeland replace CM Punk in the Jacksonville-based company? Tell us in the comments section below.

