CM Punk's AEW status revealed - Reports

CM Punk's status in AEW has been one big question mark. He has been sidelined due to his suspension after the backstage altercation a few months ago, and he nursed an injury. He has also been seen backstage at Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago. All these occurrences beg a few questions. Is the Straight Edge Superstar returning to AEW? If yes, then when?

Recently, however, it has been clearer what AEW plans for the Chicago native. Punk has been teased to be a headliner in the upcoming new two-hour show of the promotion, AEW Collision. To everyone's surprise, the Second City Saint did not appear on the promotional poster for the upcoming show. This prompted questions on everyone's mind as to whether Punk was pulled out of the show, or not.

It is also coincidental that news regarding Ace Steel being re-hired to AEW has surfaced, and there was speculation that Punk not being on the poster was tied to this occurrence. WrestlePurists reported however that the issue with Steel has no relation to Punk's return, and that this is simply a minor misunderstanding. CM Punk is still with the promotion and is willing to give his all to help its growth.

Punk’s relationship with Tony Khan also appears to be on sound footing, with no issues between the two men, and communication remaining open.



Warner Bros. Discovery reacts to potential issues with CM Punk

CM Punk's return to AEW hasn't been a smooth journey. However, what seemed like an impossible return to AEW is not very much probable. There are simply a few bumps in the way that need to be sorted, such as the issue concerning Ace Steel.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, WBD believes that something can be worked out, despite reported possible issues with CM Punk.

“From the WBD side – because nobody from the AEW side has talked about this at all, nor confirmed any of this – from the WBD side, they have said that their belief is that there will be an attempt to work it out. They’re hopeful that they [will] work it out that it’s not a dead deal.”

It seems that fans who have been anticipating Punk's return can celebrate, as his return is reportedly imminent already. Though there are a few more things to settle, one thing is for certain is that Punk and AEW are both on board and the fans will just have to wait for the exact date of his return to the promotion.

Who do you think CM Punk should face in his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

