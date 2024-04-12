CM Punk’s “AEW TV return” boosts Dynamite ratings, Tony Khan reacts

Tony Khan has reacted to the recent increase in ratings after airing controversial footage on AEW Dynamite.

The April 10 edition of AEW Dynamite featured Kazuchika Okada, FTR, The Young Bucks, Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes, and more talented stars. The Young Bucks announcement of airing the All In backstage altercation footage between CM Punk and Jack Perry was heavily advertised throughout the week.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer News, AEW's flagship show drew 819,000 viewers and was rated 0.30 among the 18-49 demographic.

"Dynamite did 819K/0.30 (could be 0.31, right on the border), third place," he noted.

Expand Tweet

This number is higher than last week, as the previous week saw a total viewership of 752,000 and was rated 0.23 among the demographics.

After the All In brawl clip aired, fans on social media criticized Tony Khan's move to show the footage without a good motive. However, the "AEW TV return of CM Punk" is now a storyline between FTR and The Young Bucks, who will face off at Dynasty for the world tag team championship.

Moreover, during a backstage interview, Mercedes Mone was attacked by an unrevealed star. Also, in the night's main event, Samo Joe successfully defended his world championship against Dustin Rhodes.

A mixed tag team match between Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale against The House of Black's Brody King and Julia Hart has been confirmed for next week.

Tony Khan reacts to surge in AEW Dynamite ratings

The CEO of Jacksonville-based promotion recently took to Twitter and announced that the ratings this week are higher than 29% than last week.

"Just got the great news from @TBSNetwork Last night Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, up 29% from last week, + up 17% over prior 6 week average! Thank you all watching AEW Wednesdays! See you at a stacked TBS wrestling show Wed in Indy + Rampaging & Colliding this weekend on TNT!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will keep ratings improving next week.

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan will be able to increase the ratings next week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion