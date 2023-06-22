CM Punk's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II opponent revealed and it's not KENTA

The opponent for CM Punk's highly anticipated match at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II has been revealed, and it's not against KENTA. Fans were buzzing with speculation about the dream match between the two stars, but it seems plans have changed.

Legendary wrestler Owen Hart will be honored in the second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by AEW. During a recent episode of Dynamite, the two brackets for the upcoming tournament was revealed and it will be featuring CM Punk.

The first-round match for CM Punk in the tournament will see him face off against Satoshi Kojima. Both Punk and Kojima have carved out remarkable careers in the wrestling world, and their meeting in the ring promises to be a spectacle.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Watch The Men's and Women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament are here. Who do you think will win?Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS The Men's and Women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament are here. Who do you think will win? Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS https://t.co/BtSaToeXMH

While the initial plan was for CM Punk to square off against KENTA, recent reports indicate that this matchup is no longer in works. Fightful Select stated that as KENTA informed NJPW that he would not compete against the Second City Saint.

The revelation of CM Punk's opponent has certainly added another layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II event. Fans can now look forward to witnessing the clash between both stars.

The pro-wrestling pay-per-view is all set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 25, 2023.

What are your thoughts on Forbidden Door II match card? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes