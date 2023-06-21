Former WWE Superstar's match against CM Punk reportedly scrapped

According to a recent report, a major potential match involving AEW star CM Punk and a former WWE Superstar is no longer in the cards.

The former WWE Superstar in question is KENTA. While he is not a member of the AEW roster, rumors about him being discussed as an opponent for Punk at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view were floating around just a while back. Since The Second City Saint has seemingly not been booked for a match at the show yet, the showdown seemed to be possible.

After teasing the match on Twitter several times, KENTA recently shared a message claiming the bout would never happen. The post surprised many fans, as the 42-year-old star seemed highly interested in facing Punk.

A recent report from Fightful Select claims that the match is no longer being planned for Forbidden Door 2023. According to the news outlet, NJPW had confirmed the news, mentioning that several major talents were already booked for the event despite being unannounced.

The report also claimed that KENTA's tweet about not facing Punk came after being informed about the canceled contest.

It remains to be seen what is next for Punk and whether he will get to face the former WWE Superstar in the future.

