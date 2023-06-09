Former WWE star discussed as CM Punk's possible dream opponent for Forbidden Door II - Reports

According to reports CM Punk's opponent for the highly anticipated Forbidden Door II event is former WWE star KENTA, (fka Hideo Itami).

NJPW star KENTA recently expressed interest in joining the Forbidden Door collaboration between AEW and NJPW. With a sold-out crowd and two huge matches already announced, anticipation is growing for the show. The current Strong Openweight Champion's recent tweet suggests that a right financial offer could make the dream match with Punk into reality.

According to Fightful Select there are plans for KENTA for his participation in AEW. He previously appeared on Dynamite in February 2021, teaming up with Kenny Omega against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.

While KENTA's participation hasn't been officially confirmed, both AEW and NJPW are operating under the assumption that he will be involved. There is speculation about him potentially facing the Second City Saint, reigniting their decade-long rivalry. Both promotions anticipating the Japanese star's involvement at the Forbidden Door.

Chief @AllEliteChief I think we should get CM Punk vs KENTA at Fordbidden Door and decide who truly owns the GTS. I think we should get CM Punk vs KENTA at Fordbidden Door and decide who truly owns the GTS. https://t.co/sAlZvZ2LHA

A potential clash between CM Punk and KENTA holds significant weight due to their ongoing rivalry and Punk adopting his signature move GTS. It could provide closure to their rivalry and be a lucrative venture in the Forbidden Door.

Would you like to face KENTA face CM Punk at Forbidden Door? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes