Former WWE star says a rumored match against CM Punk is 'never going to happen'

A former WWE star recently claimed that he would never face CM Punk in a blockbuster encounter. The talent in question is KENTA.

The Second City Saint made his return to All Elite Wrestling on the premiere of the Collision show to a massive ovation. He competed in the main event of the night, teaming up with FTR to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe. Punk eventually hit the GTS to pick up the victory for his team.

Shortly after, KENTA, who has been rumored to be CM Punk's opponent for the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, took to Twitter and stated that the bout is "never going to happen."

"Kenta vs Punk is never going to happen," wrote KENTA.

It comes after reports emerged that Punk is not keen on working with the Bullet Club member despite the latter teasing the match multiple times.

KENTA recently responded to rumors about CM Punk not being interested in facing him

KENTA wasn't too thrilled about The Second City Saint allegedly not wanting to work with him and made his displeasure known on Twitter. He said that the match is "ZERO interesting" without money anyway.

The former WWE star also claimed that he is "p*ssed" at the bout being planned without his permission and added it was his "personal feud."

"Hahaha. Me too. It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so p*ssed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued. F**K YOU," tweeted Kenta

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view just over a week away, it will be interesting to see whether the dream clash between CM Punk and KENTA takes place.

Are you interested in a potential match between these two stars in the AEW x NJPW cross-promotional event? Let us know in the comments section below.

