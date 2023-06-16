"This is my personal feud" - Former WWE Superstar fires back at CM Punk for his allegedly negative comments

Former WWE Superstar and current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA has lashed out at CM Punk and AEW on social media following reports that the "Straight Edge Superstar" wasn't interested in working with him.

CM Punk vs. KENTA had been a dream match for many years, given that both men use the "GTS" as their finishing move. However, it looked as if the match might happen as there had been reports that the "battle of the GTS" was scheduled to be a match at this year's Forbidden Door event.

However, a recent report from Fightful Select claims that Punk wasn't feeling the idea of working with the former Hideo Itami at the crossover show in Toronto on June 25th.

While there may be more to this story that eventually comes to light over the coming days, KENTA is not wasting any time voicing his frustration with Punk. He is not thrilled at the idea of working with him, and AEW over supposedly planning the match without paying him or getting his permission.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S

It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued.

"Hahaha. Me too. It is ZERO interesting without money. Also, I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued. F**K YOU." tweeted @KENTAG2S.

Both CM Punk and KENTA missed last year's Forbidden Door event in 2022 due to injury

If there is one major difference between the 2022 and 2023 editions of Forbidden Door, it's the number of stars who weren't on last year's card already being booked for this year's event.

Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Jack Perry were all sidelined last year from the AEW side. Meanwhile, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA also missed out on last year's event.

As were both CM Punk and KENTA, who both missed the show due to various injuries. The former Hideo Itami was sidelined for the first half of 2022 due to injuries he sustained during his match at Wrestle Kingdom 16 with Hiroshi Tanahashi. He only returned to action a few weeks after last year's Forbidden Door took place.

Punk was set to compete at Forbidden Door, coincidentally against Hiroshi Tanahashi. However, he ended up breaking his foot on the June 1st, 2022, edition of Dynamite and was out of action until August of that year.

