CM Punk's alleged reaction to Tony Khan going off on WWE and Shawn Michaels revealed - Reports

AEW supremo Tony Khan has been having a bad week. Firstly, he lost the ratings war with WWE NXT, and that led him to lash out at people like Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon on X (fka Twitter).

Now, a new report has emerged that sheds light on how a former AEW star feels about the entire incident. That is none other than former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

According to Haus of Wrestling, they reached out to CM Punk’s camp, and the response they got was that this is the kind of stuff that makes The Second City Saint happy to be away from AEW.

Expand Tweet

While Punk and Tony appeared to be the best of friends during the former’s stay in the company, it came as a shock when the former WWE Superstar was let go at the beginning of last month. Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view on August 27, and that prompted Khan to fire him after an internal investigation.

Tony Khan takes swipe at Vince McMahon

In rather weird fashion, Tony Khan took shots at none other than former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Over on X, one fan wrote that Vince had earned the right to take cheap shots and that TK was just a cheap version of the former. That prompted an angry response from the AEW President.

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots,” Khan responded.

Expand Tweet

It is definitely strange seeing someone like Tony Khan go after people from the opposing company in this fashion. What is also telling is that no one from WWE has responded to this either directly or indirectly.

It will be interesting to see if and when they will and how they go about addressing the tirades from AEW’s president.

Do you agree with TK’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE