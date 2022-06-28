CM Punk's first appearance since AEW hiatus announced

Welcome news regarding AEW star CM Punk has recently emerged. The world champion will be at the San Diego Comic-Con next month, alongside several other All Elite stars.

The Second City Saint was forced to take a hiatus due to an injury just days after becoming the world champion. While he has not relinquished his belt, Jon Moxley has been crowned the Interim AEW World Champion.

Meanwhile, Punk has undergone successful treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. When he returns, he will have to face Jon Moxley to unify the two world titles.

As announced in a press release by Warner Brothers Discovery, CM Punk was mentioned to be present at the San Diego Comic-Con next month during AEW's panel.

The panel has been dubbed "AEW: Heroes & Villains" and will feature TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson. No date has been confirmed as of now.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



CM Punk is injured and will need surgery.



Get well soon, Punk



(via "The get back is gonna be bigger than the setback."CM Punk is injured and will need surgery.Get well soon, Punk(via @AEW "The get back is gonna be bigger than the setback."CM Punk is injured and will need surgery.Get well soon, Punk 🙏(via @AEW) https://t.co/RKiz4ldOr9

While no timeline is confirmed for CM Punk's in-ring return, his upcoming appearance is undoubtedly a good sign. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the Second Coty Saint gets back up on his feet and reclaims his top spot in the All Elite scene.

AEW Champion CM Punk was recently put on notice by Jay White

Jay White is rightfully on top of the world right now following his successful title defense at Forbidden Door. He defeated Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole in a four-way match to retain the title.

While the Bullet Club leader has already bagged a major belt, it seems he is still interested in challenging the All Elite Wrestling World Title.

At the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Jay stated that he would go after the top gold in Tony Khan's promotion rather than face someone like Bryan Danielson.

"So what would be my motivation for going after someone like Bryan Danielson? CM Punk, fair enough, he has that... well he has it [AEW World Championship] for now but Moxley could, you know, end up taking it from him. So maybe it would be Mox, I don't know, try and sort out a little dance with at some point." [29:42-30:00]

Watch the post-Forbidden Door media scrum below:

CM Punk certainly has no shortage of opponents to face after he returns to the squared circle. It remains to be seen how the Second City Saints will progress in Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far