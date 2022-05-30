×
"12 years later" - CM Punk's former WWE faction member makes a bold title prediction ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

There was a mini-reunion ahead of tonight's event.
Max Everett
Modified May 30, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Serena Deeb believes she and former Straight Edge Society leader CM Punk will win the gold tonight at AEW Double or Nothing.

Founded on WWE SmackDown in 2009, Serena and Luke Gallows represented the Straight Edge Society with Punk as their leader. The latter carved a legacy in the promotion, whereas Deeb was released in 2010. From 2018 to 2020, she returned to serve as a coach in the Performance Centre but never reached her full potential in terms of in-ring competition.

Both Deeb and Punk will challenge for titles tonight at Double or Nothing 2022, as the Woman of a Thousand Holds seeks the AEW Women's Title and CM Punk challenges for the world title.

The former NWA Women's Champ took to Twitter to celebrate the moment, proclaiming they would leave Double or Nothing with world titles.

"12 years later. Tonight, we crown two new World Champions," Deeb tweeted."
12 years later.Tonight, we crown two new World Champions.@AEW #AEWDoN #aew https://t.co/5LfeafM5V5

Hangman Page and Thunder Rosa stand opposite the Straight Edge challengers tonight, having solidified their reigns with defenses against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Nyla Rose, respectively.

CM Punk will challenge for a world title for the first time in 9 years at AEW Double or Nothing

#AEW World Champion #Hangman @TheAdamPage vs @CMPunk | #AEWDoN Double or Nothing, LIVE! Tonight on PPV▶️ youtu.be/2UcFlofyJZU https://t.co/V9g25zyIE6
Tonight's clash against Hangman Page will be the first world title match for CM Punk since he lost the WWE Championship to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013. He left the promotion the following year.

Punk ended a seven-year wait for his pro wrestling return when he made his All Elite debut last year. After less than a year to that, he has the opportunity to leave Double or Nothing with the world title around his waist. It'll be interesting to see whether Deeb's prediction comes true tonight at Double or Nothing.

