CM Punk's former rival names 2-time WWE United States Champion as his dream opponent

CM Punk and Samoa Joe had a stellar match on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The pair took on each other in what was the latest installment in their storied rivalry. Meanwhile, Punk's Forbidden Door 2023 opponent, Satoshi Kojima, recently named his dream opponent.

CM Punk, who had never defeated Samoa Joe in his career before, finally got the win over the ROH World Television Champion last Saturday. The Second City Saint beat his opponent with a roll-up, scoring a deserving win.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Satoshi Kojima recently took to Twitter and said that fighting Samoa Joe is his dream. The Japanese star mentioned that had he beaten Punk at Forbidden Door, he would have faced the two-time United States Champion in the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

"On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time. It's my dream to fight Joe. I hope that someday it will come true," Kojima tweeted.

Samoa Joe is a modern-day pro wrestling legend, and a possible match with Kojima would undoubtedly amaze fans worldwide. Since NJPW has a working relationship with AEW, the dream bout could materialize in the near future.

CM Punk and Samoa Joe deliver a classic on AEW Collision

Punk and Joe went to war on last week's episode of AEW Collision, and The Second City Saint picked up an unlikely win over his long-time rival. Both men went at it from the beginning and traded hard-hitting blows.

Joe locked in a sleeper hold on Punk, but the latter successfully got out of it, thanks to a combination of ring awareness and sheer strength. Punk then hit the flying elbow from the top rope and immediately pinned Joe, only for the latter to kick out at the very last second.

After failing to land the GTS, Joe successfully had Punk in a crossface in the middle of the ring, but the latter got his feet to the bottom rope and survived. Following numerous near falls and close calls, Punk won via roll-up.

