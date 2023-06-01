"GTS vs GTS," "Forbidden Door come through" - Fans react as former WWE star teases possible feud with CM Punk on his AEW return

Twitter is buzzing with excitement as KENTA (fka Hideo Itami in WWE) has sent shockwaves by teasing a possible feud with CM Punk upon his return to AEW. All Elite President Tony Khan announced Punk's comeback on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Fans and wrestlers have awaited a showdown between these talented performers for years. KENTA's tweet further fueled the anticipation surrounding this potential clash of titans. The Japanese star expressed his availability on June 17, coinciding with Punk's much-anticipated comeback.

Fans on Twitter erupted, with many expressing their desire to witness the epic encounter between KENTA and CM Punk. The prospect of a face-off between two competitors known for their devastating Go To Sleep (GTS) finishing move has fans clamoring for what could be an unforgettable showdown. KENTA popularized the move, while Punk's utilization of it in WWE helped catapult it to iconic status.

As speculation mounts, fans have begun imagining this dream match's possibilities at an upcoming AEW X NJPW crossover event, such as the highly anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits the opening night of Collision, the return of the Straight Edge Saviour and the potential showdown with KENTA has fans exploding with anticipation.

KENTA takes a jab at AEW star CM Punk

CM Punk's appearance at NJPW's Battle in the Valley set the wrestling community abuzz. This speculation only intensified when former WWE star KENTA who won the STRONG Openweight Championship at the event, took to Twitter with a message for Punk.

KENTA, known for using the GTS finisher, joked on Twitter about Punk being in attendance, expressing his hope that the former WWE Champion would enjoy witnessing a "real Go 2 Sleep" in action.

"I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to the arena last night. I hope he enjoyed the REAL Go2Sleep," KENTA wrote.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night.

Wrestling enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in AEW. Fans eagerly await any new developments in this potential feud between the Punk and KENTA.

