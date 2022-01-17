CM Punk's former stablemate to open a wrestling school

Serena Deeb, who broke onto the scene as part of CM Punk's "Straight Edge Society" in WWE, has revealed the next step in her pro wrestling journey.

Deeb joined AEW in September 2020 after being released from WWE earlier that year amidst the mass releases in the wake of the pandemic. At the time, she was working as a coach in the WWE Performance Center.

The itch to coach the next generation of stars is what Deeb wants to scratch in the future, as she revealed during a digital signing session for "East Coast Autograph Auctions." Here's what she had to say about "Deeb's Dojo":

"I’ve landed on this submission, technical style that I really love so I watch [Dean] Malenko, Harts, Bryan Danielson. You know, I think you gotta just figure out what you like, what you enjoy and what you have fun with in the ring. But point one is find a reputable school and I am hoping to open Deeb’s Dojo hopefully in the next year. Maybe in Orlando so, stay tuned," said Serena Deeb. (H/T POST Wrestling).

The former NWA women's champion has been regarded as one of the most technically gifted athletes on the AEW roster. She has not only impressed in the ring with matches against Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Riho, but also been a coach for both women's and men's matches.

Will Serena Deeb reunite with CM Punk?

The "Straight Edge Society" was one of the most celebrated stables of WWE's PG era. The faction consisted of CM Punk, Serena Deeb, Joey Mercury and the now Doc Gallows (formerly Luke Gallows in WWE). It was a standout story on SmackDown in 2010.

Now with Punk and Deeb in the same company, and the "Forbidden Door" allowing Gallows to regularly appear in AEW, will we see an "SES" reunion in the future?

CM Punk is still deeply entrenched in his feud with MJF and The Pinnacle. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite. She will take on Skye Blue, the young prospect who came to the aid of Hikaru Shida last week after Deeb viciously disposed of the former AEW Women's Champion with a kendo stick.

