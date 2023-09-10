CM Punk's friend breaks silence after AEW release

Former AEW world champion CM Punk was followed by his long time friend, on the way out of Tony Khan's promotion, and he finally broke his silence after the firings.

The news of CM Punk getting fired by Tony Khan from AEW is still making headlines, even a week after the decision was made. TK explained that Punk's ac endangered people backstage during the All In event. Days after Punk's termination, his long time friend, Ace Steel was also reported to be fired from the promotion.

Steel had been working as a backstage producer under the recommendation of the Second City Saint, as he was rehired, months after getting fired. Meanwhile, with Punk no longer being there, Ace has also been let go of. Steel broke his silence after getting fired, by seemingly taking direct shots at EVPs through an Instagram story:

"Mishandling people, then avoiding communication, is not protecting your peace; it’s avoiding accountability."

He further reponded to his own statement saying the following:

"Ain't that the fu**in truth, lol."

Ace Steel was also involved in the backstage altercation between CM Punk and The Elite last year

At the AEW All Out PPV post-show media scrum last year, CM Punk had a shocking meltdown, where he buried almost the entire company roster. He also took shots at the Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and something was bound to go down.

Following the scrum, Omega and the Bucks reportedly burst into Punk's locker room to have a conversation. However, things turned ugly, and they had a physical altercation. Furthermore, Ace Steel was also involved in it, who reportedly bit Omega and threw a chair on them as well.

Following the brawl out, Punk, Omega and the Bucks were all suspended, while Ace Steel was fired. Although he was rehired by the company after Punk's return, he had to pay the price once again due to his friend's actions. Henceforth, only time will tell where Ace Steel's future lies in the business.