CM Punk’s friend comments on stint with major promotion following AEW release

A good friend of CM Punk has revealed what he has been doing since leaving AEW earlier this year, and has let the world know what he has in store for himself next. This friend of punk is indeed Ace Steel.

Back in September 2022, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks got into a scuffle with Punk and his good friend Ace Steel, who reportedly bit Omega on the arm during the ordeal. Steel was fired by AEW in the aftermath, but was brought back when Punk returned from injury in June 2023.

Steel was let go for a second time after Punk got himself fired for starting another fight backstage, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling with Rip Rogers, Ace opened up about what he had been upto since his AEW departure. First, he revealed what it was like working for IMPACT Wrestling.

"Earlier this year they had reached out, and I was stuck with other things, other obligations going on. It came about this year, and I was super excited and has a great crew. When you go to places and not walk on eggshells, and everyone wants you there, that's a beautiful thing," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Later on, Steel revealed that he has bought a wrestling ring and needed somewhere to put it. This purchase was, of course, the first step in Ace opening up his own wrestling school, which he knows will be tough since there are so many in the Florida area.

"I'll be the 51st school in frecking Florida, and I don't care. There's something I've got to give, I haven't broke someone from ground up in, in a long, long time because I mainly worked with people that were already advanced at the PC, but I look forward to doing that. So, in the near future, you're going to be hearing about me in the next year having something going on here in Florida." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk's first match since being fired from AEW was recently announced

While Ace Steel is happy enough to train the next generation of professional wrestlers, it seems that CM Punk wants to punch them in the face (both backstage and in the ring).

This was reinforced by the announcement of CM Punk's first opponent in WWE since his return at the Survivor Series event in November, the former NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Punk and Mysterio will wrestle each other on December 26th at WWE's annual house show at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York City. They will also face each other at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles a few days after.

