Former AEW star says his portrayal of Donald Trump helped him earn a WWE contract from Vince McMahon

A former AEW name has claimed that he landed himself a job in WWE thanks to Vince McMahon enjoying his impersonation of former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Trump and McMahon were involved in a feud that resulted in the 'Battle of the Billionaires' at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 between Bobby Lashley and Umaga. During the build-up, a 'match' between 'Donald Trump' and 'Rosie O'Donnell' took place on an episode of Raw.

It was this match that landed Ace Steel a job in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the former AEW name stating on "Wrestling with Rip Rogers" that he even got a one-night bonus for his work.

"[I got] a one-night bonus from Vince [McMahon]. Vince loved it. A week later, I got a call. I got hired. I was like, 'Really?'" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

Ace Steel has shared who he thinks The Devil is in AEW

Since Ace Steel was let go from All Elite Wrestling, The Devil has become the most prominent storyline in the company, as the identity of the masked man is still unknown.

But the former AEW name thinks he might have the answer as he stated that Jack Perry could be The Devil. However, Ace didn't seem too enthusiastic about it when the question was brought up to him.

Expand Tweet

Jack hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the All In event back in August, where he not only lost the FTW Championship to Hook, but he also got into a backstage brawl with CM Punk that resulted in Punk being fired, Jack getting suspended, and Steel getting released as part of the collateral damage. Steel has since worked backstage for Impact Wrestling as a producer.

Who do you think The Devil is in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.