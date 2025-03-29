CM Punk's latest shot at AEW might be badly timed amid Sting rumors, explains WWE legend

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently took a huge jab at AEW and referenced an old controversial line. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes it was badly timed, as there were rumors saying All Elite Wrestling might allow Sting to appear for the Hall of Fame.

On a recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, CM Punk cut a promo on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 41. Punk brought up a controversial line from his past when he referred to Reigns and Rollins as 'children'.

This was a call back to the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show where CM Punk had a backstage altercation with The Elite and went out to bury them on the presser by saying he works with a bunch of children.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he was not a fan of CM Punk's 'children' line. He questioned what Punk was referencing if it wasn't a shot at All Elite Wrestling.

"I was not a fan of the line for a very specific reason... Sting inducting [Lex] Luger... If it wasn't a shot [at AEW] I would love to know what other children he's referencing." [From 00:21 to 01:58]

The ECW Legend said if AEW allowed Sting to appear at the Hall of Fame to induct Lex Luger, CM Punk's shot toward the promotion would leave a bad impact on Tony Khan:

"Maybe the Sting and Luger thing is a done deal already, but it's not gonna do anybody any favors if it's not gonna happen... But if you're Tony Khan and you're considering allowing Sting to go induct Luger into the Hall of Fame and then you hear that last line, specially who it came from, It's gonna leave a bad taste in your mouth." [From 02:15 to 02:44]

Check out the video below:

CM Punk will wrestle in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41

Last night on Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins signed a contract for their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman seemingly had a huge hand in making this match a show-closing bout.

The Wiseman congratulated CM Punk on getting to compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, which brought tears to Punk's eyes. However, The Best in the World dropped another cliffhanger by revealing that the 'Mania main event was not the favor he needed from Paul Heyman to end SmackDown.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

