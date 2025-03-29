Triple H makes confirmation about major WrestleMania match after SmackDown

Triple H took to social media after WWE SmackDown to make a confirmation about a WrestleMania 41 match. It was announced during the show that a certain bout will headline the upcoming premium live event.

This week's episode of the blue brand closed with the contract signing segment, which saw CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins sign on the dotted line to make the bout official. Paul Heyman informed The Second City Saint that he got what he finally wanted, and that the Triple Threat Match will headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. This means Punk's dream of main eventing WrestleMania will finally come to fruition.

After the broadcast of SmackDown went off the air, Triple H sent out a message on X/Twitter confirming that CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will wrestle in the main event of The Show of Shows. He referred to it as the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history.

"Ink to paper… the biggest Triple Threat Match in #WrestleMania history and now officially a main event!" Triple H wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Even though CM Punk always wanted to main event WrestleMania, he revealed on SmackDown that it wasn't the favor he was owed by Paul Heyman.

