CM Punk's next AEW appearance announced 

After making his sensational return to pro-wrestling at this week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk will now appear at next week's episode of Dynamite.

This will mark Punk's debut on AEW's flagship show, and the anticipation for the same is sure to be through the roof. The next edition of Dynamite will emanate from Milwaukee, and fans who have brought their tickets for the show could witness Punk interacting with some of AEW's top stars.

.@CMPunk will make his first appearance on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY in Milwaukee! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/eaB5ocTSYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Punk returned to the wrestling business after being away for nearly eight years after retiring prematurely in 2013. At Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk looked visibly emotional during his entrance and while delivering the promo at the United Center in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago.

CM Punk also made sure to take a dig at WWE, the place where he has touched the heights of success and has also seen the lowest points of his life. Punk claimed that he would have never returned to a place that made him sick and made him quit the business.

CM Punk could make his in-ring debut for AEW at All Out 2021

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin dropped a major hint at wrestling CM Punk in the future. The tease came to fruition on Rampage, where Punk called out the former TNT Champion. Darby Allin was present at the show alongside Sting, watching CM Punk from the rafters.

What are your top moments from tonight's #AEWRampage #theFirstDance. We already know this guy is one of 'em. pic.twitter.com/2GZyfokZIW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Punk warned Allin that wrestling him would be the most dangerous thing the former TNT Champion has ever done. While Allin is yet to accept the challenge, it's pretty much confirmed that he will give his nod to the match soon, possibly at next week's AEW Dynamite.

Watch wrestling legend Dutch Mantell discuss CM Punk's return at AEW Rampage: The First Dance and this week's edition of SmackDown.

Are you excited about CM Punk's AEW Dynamite debut? Do you think Darby Allin will confront him at the show? Sound off in the comments section.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Alan John