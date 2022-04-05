"Sign me up"- CM Punk teases blockbuster dream match against former AEW World Champion

CM Punk recently teased the possibility of a blockbuster showdown with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega is a generational talent and one of the biggest stars outside WWE. Considered by many the best wrestler in the world, a match with him has for years been used as a measuring stick and bucket list item by some of the top names in the industry, including Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Punk himself.

One would be surprised to learn that the two stalwarts in the wrestling business have never crossed paths. However, the odds of witnessing this fantasy matchup have become a possibility since CM Punk's return to pro wrestling last year.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, wrestling enthusiast and Youtuber TranquiloClub bluntly asserted that The Straight Edge Superstar fears The Best Bout Machine:

"CM Punk fears Kenny Omega." - said the Youtuber.

Punk quickly came across the tweet and replied in an emphatic way, teasing a dream match with Omega:

"Sign me up." - Punk replied.

The Second City Saint has been very vocal about getting in the ring with The Cleaner. Last year, he took a shot at Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega after their grueling 30-minute time limit draw on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion asserted that he wouldn't need 30 minutes to beat either man.

Kenny Omega is currently out rehabbing multiple injuries. When he returns, Tony Khan could book a blockbuster dream match between The Second City Saint and The Best Bout Machine.

CM Punk is on a quest to become AEW World Champion

Since overcoming his greatest adversary in MJF at Revolution 2022, The Voice of the Voiceless has set his sights on winning the most coveted prize in his promotion - the AEW World Championship.

The 43-year-old has even made several world title gestures around his waist to reveal his next big step.

After defeating Max Caster last week, the veteran expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion before finally riding off into the sunset:

"There's a lot of gray in my beard. Before my time in AEW is over, there's gonna be a lot more gray. There's scars on my head, and I know before my time in AEW is over, there will be a lot more scars. And the last thing I know: before my time in AEW is over, I will be World's Champion!" exclaimed Punk.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Punk fulfills his quest in AEW.

Would you like to see a dream clash between Punk and Omega? Sound off in the comments section below!

