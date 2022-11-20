CM Punk seemingly omitted from AEW Fight Forever video game cover

AEW recently released a new trailer for their upcoming video game last night. However, former world champion CM Punk seems to have been omitted from the cover of Fight Forever.

The former AEW World Champion was one of the cover stars of the original cover, and it looked like he was going to be heavily involved in the marketing for AEW's inaugural game. The trailer features the roles of Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho, and Dr. Britt Baker in the gameplay. However, Punk was missing from the cover in light of his alleged suspension from the company.

Immediately after the release of the trailer, fans noticed one significant change, which was the absence of CM Punk on the game's cover. Both Adam Page and Kenny Omega, whom former AEW champion openly dissed during the media scrum, are on the new cover.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game. CM Punk has been removed from the cover of AEW Fight Forever game. https://t.co/XXyYEIYu6I

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk following The Elite's return

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' return was announced on Dynamite, making the trio's title match official for Full Gear against Death Triangle. This comes after The Elite have been absent from the promotion for more than two months following their infamous brawl at All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan was recently asked about his thoughts on the former WWE Superstar but refrained from making comments and only spoke about the positive aspects.

"I've nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk's contributions to AEW on-screen but I can't comment on anything more than that," said Tony Khan.

The two-time AEW World Champion recently took to Instagram to share an update on his injury. Punk also made his first public appearance at Cage Fury Fighting as a commentator since the infamous brawl.

Do you believe CM Punk will ever work for WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

