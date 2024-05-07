CM Punk seemingly takes a huge shot at AEW during WWE RAW

CM Punk seemingly took a huge shot at AEW on WWE RAW in the sneakiest way possible. He, as we all know, has pretty much burnt all his bridges with AEW after getting fired unceremoniously for getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

A few weeks back, Tony Khan and Co. decided to air the footage that got Punk fired. In it, he was accused of choking out Jack Perry. That got a lot of attention from wrestling fans around the world, and now Punk has used it to take a shot at Drew McIntyre.

On RAW, Punk called Drew a choke artist, but not like how he is one. He said:

“Drew McIntyre is a choke artist. Not like how I'm a choke artist, Pat.”

That drew some reaction from the fans, although not a huge one. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other’s throats since the former made his shocking comeback at the WWE Survivor Series late last year.

Things improved after the Scottish Warrior injured Punk at the Royal Rumble. The latter shipped things out when he cost Drew his newly won World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.