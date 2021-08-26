CM Punk seen training with Malakai Black and Zelina Vega ahead of AEW Dynamite

CM Punk seems to be making friends quickly with young talents in the AEW locker room.

Prior to AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CM Punk was spotted at Roufusport kickboxing owned and operated by Duke Roufus alongside Malakai Black and his wife WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

ESPN writer Marc Raimondi spoke with Duke Roufus about the training session and was informed that Roufus and Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis would be at AEW Dynamite to support CM Punk and had high praise for Black's kickboxing skills.

"Duke Roufus tells me he’ll be at #AEWDynamite tonight in Milwaukee with Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis to support “incredible friend” CM Punk. Also, per Roufus, Malakai Black is pretty darn good at kickboxing," Marc Raimondi said in a tweet.

Duke Roufus tells me he’ll be at #AEWDynamite tonight in Milwaukee with Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis to support “incredible friend” CM Punk. Also, per Roufus, Malakai Black is pretty darn good at kickboxing. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 25, 2021

CM Punk and Malakai Black train together before AEW Dynamite

It's a big night on AEW Dynamite for CM Punk and Malakai Black, as both men have important roles in tonight's show.

CM Punk will be making his Dynamite debut while Malakai Black will face Arn Anderson's son Brock, who is looking to gain revenge for his father after being attacked upon Black's debut several weeks ago.

This appears to be another chapter in the story between Black and Cody Rhodes, who hasn't been seen on TV since his loss to Black on Dynamite on August 4.

Numbers for AEW Rampage were very high on Friday night for CM Punk's return to professional wrestling, and many are expecting big numbers for Dynamite tonight. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

