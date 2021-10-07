CM Punk sends heartfelt message to AJ Lee after new wrestling role announced

CM Punk sent out a heartfelt message to his wife, AJ Lee, after being announced as the executive producer for Women of Wrestling. Taking to Twitter, Punk replied to one of Lee's tweets and proclaimed that he was proud of her.

In 2015, AJ Lee retired from the in-ring competition. However, WOW recently confirmed the new role for the former WWE Divas Champion via Twitter.

Here's CM Punk's message to his wife AJ Lee after she was announced as the executive producer for WOW:

Apart from production, AJ will also be a part of their commentary team. The promotion has reached an exclusive, multi-year deal with ViacomCBS.

The deal will bring WOW to television next year, and the episodes will be available until 2022.

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez WOW @wowsuperheroes “But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.”We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 “But my goal after wrestling, was to create those characters for the next generation. So every little girl could see themselves on TV and know that nothing was impossible.”We’re not crying… you are, from the words that AJ Mendez spoke at the press conference! 😭💜 https://t.co/l1NFZpRJMl Kept you waiting, huh? So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss . You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! twitter.com/wowsuperheroes… Kept you waiting, huh? So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss. You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! twitter.com/wowsuperheroes…

CM Punk himself returned to professional wrestling on AEW

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk returned to professional wrestling for the first time in seven years. The former WWE Champion came out of retirement to sign with AEW. Alongside Bryan Danielson and Sting, Punk is regarded as the promotion's biggest recruits to date.

Punk made his in-ring debut by defeating Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021. The 'Second City Saint' then got into a feud against Team Taz. At Rampage: Grand Slam, he picked up his second win in AEW against Powerhouse Hobbs.

On Rampage this Friday, Punk will be stepping back into the ring once again for a one-on-one showdown against the highly talented Daniel Garcia. It remains to be seen if Punk gets his third consecutive victory in the promotion.

