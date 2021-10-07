×
Create
Notifications

CM Punk sends heartfelt message to AJ Lee after new wrestling role announced

CM Punk and AJ Lee are both back in the pro wrestling industry
CM Punk and AJ Lee are both back in the pro wrestling industry
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Oct 07, 2021 04:27 PM IST
News

CM Punk sent out a heartfelt message to his wife, AJ Lee, after being announced as the executive producer for Women of Wrestling. Taking to Twitter, Punk replied to one of Lee's tweets and proclaimed that he was proud of her.

In 2015, AJ Lee retired from the in-ring competition. However, WOW recently confirmed the new role for the former WWE Divas Champion via Twitter.

Here's CM Punk's message to his wife AJ Lee after she was announced as the executive producer for WOW:

@TheAJMendez @ViacomCBS @wowsuperheroes @JeanieBuss Very proud of you. I love you babe!

Apart from production, AJ will also be a part of their commentary team. The promotion has reached an exclusive, multi-year deal with ViacomCBS.

The deal will bring WOW to television next year, and the episodes will be available until 2022.

Kept you waiting, huh? So proud to join the @ViacomCBS and @wowsuperheroes family as an Executive Producer alongside the great @JeanieBuss. You’ll see me on camera too as a color commentator! twitter.com/wowsuperheroes…

CM Punk himself returned to professional wrestling on AEW

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk returned to professional wrestling for the first time in seven years. The former WWE Champion came out of retirement to sign with AEW. Alongside Bryan Danielson and Sting, Punk is regarded as the promotion's biggest recruits to date.

Also Read

Punk made his in-ring debut by defeating Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021. The 'Second City Saint' then got into a feud against Team Taz. At Rampage: Grand Slam, he picked up his second win in AEW against Powerhouse Hobbs.

On Rampage this Friday, Punk will be stepping back into the ring once again for a one-on-one showdown against the highly talented Daniel Garcia. It remains to be seen if Punk gets his third consecutive victory in the promotion.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी