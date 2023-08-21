CM Punk sends hilarious birthday wishes to Rey Mysterio's daughter

AEW star CM Punk extended hilarious birthday wishes to WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio.

Earlier today, Rey posted pictures on his Instagram of happy times with his daughter, celebrating Aalyah's birthday.

However, it was CM Punk's comment that stole the spotlight. With his hilarious birthday wish, Punk left a comment that read, "happy biiiirthday," taking fans down memory lane to a legendary segment from 2010.

Check out CM Punk's wish to Aalyah Mysterio below:

Fans will fondly remember the March 12, 2010 episode of SmackDown, where Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah's birthday celebration was crashed by Punk and his Straight Edge Society. The Second City Saint took the opportunity to wish Aalyah a happy birthday, creating an unforgettable scene.

During that segment, Punk went a step further by challenging Rey to a match at WrestleMania 26 and provoked him, even slapping him. However, the WWE Hall of Famer left the ring with his family.

This high-profile feud ended when Rey Mysterio shaved Punk’s head bald after he defeated him at Over The Limit in 2010.

CM Punk wanted to punch Rey Mysterio's son WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

On March 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio crossed the line when he insulted his family ringside by confronting his sister and mother.

Rey Mysterio intervened and slapped his son after witnessing his disrespectful actions and accepted his WrestleMania challenge. Rey then took to Instagram, expressing how Dominik's disrespect towards his mother had surpassed his tolerance.

Punk commented on the post stating he wanted to punch Dominik Mysterio for 13 years.

"Good for you Rey. I’ve wanted to punch him for 13 years!"

Check out the post below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Cm Punk reacts ro Rey Mysterio hitting his son 🤣🤣 $3

At WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio emerged victorious in a highly anticipated match against Dominik Mysterio.

